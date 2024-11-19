Ffestiniog Town Council is offering the chance to win a scholarship to visit South America.
The council say it is an “amazing opportunity” and will award the scholarship in the new year.
To be eligible to apply, you must be under 30 years of age and be a resident within the Ffestiniog Town Council boundary.
The winner of the £2000 scholarship will be able to use the money to visit Ffestiniog’s twin town in Rawson, Patagonia.
“This is an incredible opportunity to travel to the other side of the world, connect with Welsh-speaking communities, and discover the unique culture of Patagonia,” a council spokesperson said.
The closing date for applications is 10 January.