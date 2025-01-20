Llanarth community council has raised concerns over a planning application for a trampoline park near Llwyncelyn being submitted while work has already started without permission and been “heavily advertised” on social media.
Plans for a trampoline park at The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen at Bargoed Farm were submitted last week to Ceredigion County Council.
It will see the development of an existing barn into a trampoline park referred to as the ‘Bouncing Bull’.
Local community council Llanarth has said it is “not opposed to the application due to its economic and employment benefits,” but says it is “concerned that the planning application has been received following the start of the work which has been heavily advertised on social media”.
It adds: “An explanation is requested as to the reason for this as the application states that work has not started, which is different to the social media post from the applicant that the development will open at the end of January before the consultation period on the application come to an end.”
The council has also raised concern about the additional use to the main entrance to Bargoed Farm following the opening of this proposed development, asking for traffic management for access and egress to the busy main road.
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.