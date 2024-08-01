The countdown to Criccieth lifeboat station’s open day has begun.
It takes place there from 11am-4pm on Saturday, 24 August.
As well as having both lifeboats and launch vehicles on display, the volunteer crew will be joined by partner emergency agencies including HM Coastguard, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire & Rescue, and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team amongst others.
There will also be a range of fundraising activities, face painting, crafts, a cake stall, refreshments and a hog roast courtesy of Regent Garage, Criccieth.