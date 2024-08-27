Yr Wyddfa Plastic Free Officer Alec Young said: “The COPA1 event adopts a sustainable approach to conference-hosting, emphasising the important mantras of refill, reuse, and recycle, as well as prioritising sustainable and plastic-free products throughout the day. Additionally, the conference will make use of and promote the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus service, an environmentally friendly transportation method for visitors to the area.”