Eryri National Park Authority will host COPA1, the first-ever Youth Climate Summit on Yr Wyddfa, on 24 September.
This event, a significant milestone of the Plastic Free Yr Wyddfa initiative, aims to tackle the growing problem of single-use plastic pollution by developing innovative ideas of the next generation.
COPA1 marks a historic occasion as the first youth conference to be held on Yr Wyddfa, drawing together young innovators and experts to collaboratively shape the future of the mountain.
From over 200 submissions, 15 finalist groups have been selected to attend the summit where they will present their 'Big Ideas' for a chance to win a £1,500 development grant, generously funded by the National Lottery.
The event will be adjudicated by a distinguished panel, including MP Liz Saville Roberts, author and singer Casi Wyn, and M-Sparc Director Pryderi Ap Rhisiart, who will also mentor the students in turning their proposals into actionable solutions.
Yr Wyddfa Plastic Free Officer Alec Young said: “The COPA1 event adopts a sustainable approach to conference-hosting, emphasising the important mantras of refill, reuse, and recycle, as well as prioritising sustainable and plastic-free products throughout the day. Additionally, the conference will make use of and promote the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus service, an environmentally friendly transportation method for visitors to the area.”
In the days leading up to COPA1, the authority has joined forces with the British Mountaineering Council, Trash Free Trails, Plantlife, and the Snowdonia Society in a unique effort to remove decades of accumulated litter from the Trinity Gullies and mitigate further environmental harm.
On 21 September an expert team of climbers will descend Yr Wyddfa, assisted by licensed ecologist Robbie Blackhill Miles VPLS, to protect rare Arctic-Alpine species such as Mossy Saxifrage, now growing amidst the litter. The collected debris will be surveyed and analysed the following day in a collaborative, cross-community volunteer effort aimed at preventing further microplastics from contaminating the local environment.
Following that, COPA1 will focus on developing strategies to address the single-use plastic crisis to significantly reduce litter in the area and inspire lasting environmental stewardship.