Gwynedd Council will introduce a new scheme to provide housing for homeless people.
The scheme has appointed The Wallich, to lead the new service.
‘Housing First’ is a method of solving homelessness by focusing on moving people experiencing homelessness immediately into independent and permanent housing and providing additional support and services.
Almost 1,000 people presented as homeless in Gwynedd during 2023-24, with an increasing number presenting with complex needs, such as mental health problems, substance abuse, and a history of offending.
The principle behind the service is people experiencing homelessness with chronic housing and support needs need to be offered a 'house first' – rather than emergency accommodation, often unsuitable for their needs, then temporary accommodation, before moving to a permanent home. Once they have a safe and long-term home, caseworkers can offer intensive support built around the individual’s specific needs.
The service, funded by Gwynedd Council through the Welsh Government's Housing Support Grant, will provide support from experienced case workers to over 20 individuals throughout Gwynedd.
Ensuring no-one is homeless in the county is a key priority for the council, and plans are underway to develop more supported housing units, create accommodation specifically for young homeless people, and provide specialist mental health support to support vulnerable people to stay in their homes. These plans come under the council's £140 million Housing Action Plan.
Councillor Craig ab Iago, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: “The Housing First model uses the home as a starting off point, rather than the end goal, and allows people experiencing homelessness to receive support that is suitable for their own particular needs in a safe and stable living space.
“I welcome this new initiative and look forward to the council partnering with The Wallich to provide the best opportunities for people experiencing homelessness in Gwynedd to rebuild their lives.
“There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to tackling homelessness, with each case and story being so unique – this method is part of a multipronged strategy by Cyngor Gwynedd to try to prevent, defeat and end homelessness in the county.”
Sophie Haworth-Booth, Strategic Operational Lead for The Wallich, said: “The Wallich opened Wales’ first Housing First scheme more than 10 years ago – and it works! We’re incredibly excited that our team can now share their expertise to support people with a housing need in Gwynedd. A roof over someone’s head is the first step out of homelessness, it’s the crucial wrap around support which also keeps people in their home for the long-term. We cannot wait to see the positive impact the new service will have on the local community.
“The new Gwynedd Housing First service will also bring five new jobs to the area. If you have experience in housing or homelessness and feel determined to support people into a bright future, have a look at our careers and apply.”
The service is a specialist one available by referral only. If you are homeless, or worried about someone sleeping rough, call 01766 771000 or email [email protected].