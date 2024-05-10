Tywyn Carnival will take place on Sunday, 26 May at Cae Rhianfa.
The day will start at 8am with a car boot sale on the field from, joined by a craft sale from midday.
The main event starts at noon when there will be a licenced bar, fun fair, hot food, fun for all ages and live music. Entry is free.
The carnival procession will start from the back of Tywyn High School at approximately 1.30pm and travel down the high street, under the railway bridge, along the seafront and round to the event at Cae rhianfa.
Anyone is welcome to join in the parade - vehicle or walking. There is no charge or theme. The event usually finishes late evening.