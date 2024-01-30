An Ystrad Meurig man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to assault.

Cerith Davies, of Dol Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 January.

The 38-year-old admitted assaulting David Jones at The Cilgwyn Arms in Llandysul on 24 October last year.

Davies was handed a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work as well as rehabilitation activities.

Davies must also pay compensation to Mr Jones of £125.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.