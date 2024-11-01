An Aberaeron man has been banned from the road for 12 months after admitting causing serious injury by careless driving to a man in Aberystwyth.
Kai Ray Parnell, of 21 Glan y Mor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Malcolm Roberts by driving without due care and attention on Mill Street on 10 December last year.
Magistrates disqualified Parnell from driving for 12 months and handed him a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work.
Parnell will also have to pass an extended test to get his licence back.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.