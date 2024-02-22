A Parcllyn man has been banned from the road for a year after seriously injuring a woman by careless driving.
John Gwyn Jones, of Brynmel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 February.
The 76-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Helen Morris by careless driving at Tremain on 29 July last year.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months.
Jones was also handed a fine of £400.
No compensation was ordered as the court heard it would be resolved by insurance companies.
He must also pay costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.