An 86-year-old woman who undertook an “extremely unsafe manoeuvre” in her car in Newcastle Emlyn, seriously injuring two people, has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Hetty Valmai Crompton, of Maesybryn, Bryngwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving on Church Lane in Newcastle Emlyn on 17 May last year.
The court heard that Crompton made an “extreme unsafe manoeuvre at speed that resulted in injuries to two people.”
Crompton was handed a 26 week jail term suspended for 24 months and disqualified from driving for two years.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
