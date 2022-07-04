Aberaeron man found guilty of driving offences

AN ABERAERON man has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop or report a road accident.

Islwyn Edwards, 9 Gwel y Don, Greenland Terrace appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 30 June.

The 74-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A485 at Dunbia in Llanybydder on 14 August last year.

Edwards also denied failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report an accident to police.

He was found guilty of all three charges.

Magistrates fined Edwards a total of £300 and endorsed his driving record with seven points.