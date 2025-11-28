An Aberaeron man has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing cash from a business in the town.

Przemyslaw Krzyzostaniak, of 10 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a business at Clos Pencarreg, Aberaeron on 9 October this year.

Krzyzostaniak stole £40 in cash and a quantity of coins.

Magistrates handed Krzyzostaniak a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation as well as prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.