An Aberaeron man has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing cash from a business in the town.
Przemyslaw Krzyzostaniak, of 10 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a business at Clos Pencarreg, Aberaeron on 9 October this year.
Krzyzostaniak stole £40 in cash and a quantity of coins.
Magistrates handed Krzyzostaniak a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation as well as prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.
