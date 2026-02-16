Temporary bus stops have been set up in Aberaeron whilst roadworks are carried out.
Passengers using the Transport for Wales T1 and T5 TrawsCymru services are advised of a temporary bus stop due to road closures in Aberaeron.
The A482 in Aberaeron will be closed between 16 February and 20 February for resurfacing work which will be completed in three phases.
All phases will see road restrictions in place from 8am-6pm and will impact bus services in the area whilst the works are ongoing.
Key Service Changes:
Phase One (16 Feb – 17 Feb): Between 8am and 6pm, the T1 and T5 services will use a temporary stop opposite the Royal Oak pub.
Phases Two & Three (18 Feb – 20 Feb): Services will return to their usual stops, though road restrictions remain in place from 8am to 6pm.
Passengers are advised to check before they travel as journeys may be delayed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.