An Aberporth man has been fined after admitting breaching a community order.
Owen Harries, of Tegfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 45-year-old admitted breaching a community order imposed by Aberystwyth magistrates on 7 February by failing to attend unpaid work on 21 April and also failing to attend a planned probation office appointment on 8 May.
Magistrates fined Harries £153.
He must also pay costs of £60.
Harries’ current community order will continue, magistrates ruled.