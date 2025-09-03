Cardigan’s Cellar Bards returns on 12 September, with special guest Jo Bell.
Writer and archaeologist Jo is best known as a lively, engaging and profound poet who has won numerous awards including the Charles Causley Prize, but her new book BOATER is a memoir of 20 years as a boat-dweller.
Jo will read poems and prose, and there will also be open mic slots available - just sign up at the door. Entry is charge of £5 and includes a raffle and the chance to enter your work for possible publication in the first Cellar Bards Anthology.
Cellar Bards is on the second Friday of the month and welcomes new and experienced performers of all forms of spoken word.
