An Aberporth woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of driving whilst disqualified.
Kathryn Lucas, of 40 Penmaes, Heol y Graig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 56-year-old pleaded not guilty to driving whilst disqualified on the A487 at Penparc, Cardigan on 20 December last year.
Lucas is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
