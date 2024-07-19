An Aberystwyth man has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting a charge if using threatening behaviour.
Ryan Morris, of 4, The Poplars, Elysian Grove, Penglais, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Saathwik Sahundala in Aberaeron on 16 June.
Morris was handed a six month conditional discharge by magistrates and must pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.