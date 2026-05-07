Eryri National Park Authority will reconsider overnight parking restrictions following complaints.
A proposal for restrictions from 10pm-3am will be reconsidered.
A park spokesperson said: “The Eryri National Park Authority is aware of concerns raised regarding overnight parking restrictions in authority owned car parks, and we can confirm this particular element is being given further consideration.
“The authority has been reviewing feedback from a range of users and stakeholders, and it is clear there is a need to ensure any future approach properly reflects the wide variety of ways in which people responsibly access and enjoy Eryri, including those who wish to use the National Park for leisure purposes outside peak hours.
“The main focus of work undertaken by the authority over recent months has been on updating parking tariffs and introducing improved parking management and compliance systems, including a proposed trial of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. This work forms part of wider efforts to improve the management of our sites and address ongoing financial pressures facing the authority.
“Alongside this, proposals were brought forward to help address issues associated with problematic overnight camping in some locations, including waste, littering and occasional anti-social behaviour. However, following recent representations, the authority recognises the overnight parking element requires further discussion to ensure that any measures introduced are proportionate, practical and do not create unintended consequences for other legitimate users.
“As a result, the time restrictions will be brought back before the authority to allow additional time for consideration and consultation.
“In the meantime, overnight parking arrangements in National Park Authority owned car parks will remain unchanged from previous years, however overnight camping on our sites remains prohibited.
“The authority is committed to working constructively with our communities and stakeholders over the coming months to identify solutions that address problematic overnight use while continuing to support responsible enjoyment of the National Park.”
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