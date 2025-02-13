A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system twice in the same day has been banned from the road for 16 months.
Aaron Whewell, of 43 Penygwndwn Estate, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The court heard that Whewell was stopped while driving on the A499 at Llandwrog on 21 October last year.
Tests showed he had cannabis in his system.
Whewell was also found to have cannabis in his system when stopped the same day on Caernarfon Road in Bangor.
Whewell was disqualified from driving for 16 months and handed a community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.