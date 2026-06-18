The Very Revd Dr Manon Ceridwen James from Nefyn has been elected as the 82nd Bishop of Bangor.
The election took place at Holy Trinity Church, Llandudno, during a meeting of the Electoral College on 16 June.
Forty-five clergy and lay representatives from across the Church in Wales, as well as diocesan bishops and the College met to select the successor to the Right Reverend Andrew John, who retired in August 2025.
Manon Ceridwen James is the Dean of Bangor Cathedral where she has been addressing challenging governance and finance issues.
She was brought up in Nefyn and ordained deacon in 1994 in Bangor Cathedral before being amongst the first women to be ordained priest in the diocese in 1997.
Manon has served as a parish priest in both Bangor and St Asaph dioceses as well as holding a variety of diocesan roles in training, education and vocations, the last of which was as Director of Ministry.
From 2018-2025 Manon was the Dean for Initial Ministerial Training at the St Padarn’s Institute in Cardiff.
In her free time, Manon enjoys writing poetry and going to Wrexham and Wales football matches as well as comedy events with husband, Dylan, Group Financial Controller of Bangor University.
Manon has a degree in Theology from Cambridge University and a PhD in Practical Theology from the University of Birmingham. Amongst her publications are a book based on her PhD research, Women, Identity and Religion in Wales and a poetry collection - Notes from a Eucharistic Life. Several of her school assemblies have also been published.
Archbishop of Wales, Cherry Vann said: “Manon is well-known to the people of the diocese and will be a huge asset to the diocese and the Province and the Bench of Bishops. We are delighted at her election and wish her every blessing as she steps into this ministry.”
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