A Blaenplwyf man who appeared in court to plead guilty to driving while uninsured in Bow Street has been banned from the road for six months by magistrates.
Lewis Aurwyn David Emanuel, of Frongog, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of driving a Ford Fiesta without insurance on the A4159 at Bow Street on 22 December last year.
Magistrates endorsed Emanuel’s driving licence with eight penalty points and disqualified him from driving for six months under the totting procedure.
Magistrates also handed Emanuel a fine of £230.
Emnaul must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.
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