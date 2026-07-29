A Llanuwchllyn man has been found guilty of speeding on the A487 with cannabis in his system.
Steven Nephi-Williams, of 22, Block 2, Maes y Pandy, appeared for trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 26 August last year to drug driving with cannabis in his system on the A487 at Gellilydan on 2 February last year.
He was found guilty by magistrates following the trial.
Nephi-Williams had already admitted a separate charge of speeding in the 40mph zone of the A487 at Gellilydan on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Nephi-Williams from driving for 14 months and fined him £180.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £72 surcharge.
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