A CAPEL Iwan man will be sentenced in Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing serious injury to a woman by dangerous driving.
David Davies, of Glannant, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to causing serious injury to Marylyn Evans by dangerous driving while behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux on the A40 on 21 July last year.
Davies is due to be sentenced for the offence at Swansea Crown Court on 30 January.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.