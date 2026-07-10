A Capel Seion 74-year-old has appeared in court charged with cause serious injury by careless driving near Aberystwyth.
John Williams, of Anneddle, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 74-year-old is charged with causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving to Robert Edwards while driving an Isuzu pick-up truck on the A4120 at Aberystwyth on 30 October 2024.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Williams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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