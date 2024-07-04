A Drefach Felindre man who crashed his car into another vehicle in Cardigan has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
James Dunn, of the Red Lion Hotel, was sentenced by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.
The 39-year-old had previously entered no plea to the charge which stemmed from an incident between Pwllhai and Morgan Street in Cardigan on 6 October last year, but he was found guilty in his absence at a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The court heard that Dunn was driving a Nissan Leaf on Pwllhai when he turned into Morgan Street and “collided with a vehicle which had travelled on the one-way street from Priory Street.”
Dunn’s vehicle front offside collided with the MG’s nearside “which then caused the MG to collide with a BT Internet box,” the court heard.
“As a result of the collision the defendant sustained slight injury and both vehicles were damaged.”
Dunn was handed a fine of £440 by magistrates and had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £176.