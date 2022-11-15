Carer escapes ban over job loss fear
A BLAENPORTH carer has escaped a driving ban for using a mobile phone while driving after magistrates ruled that losing her licence would lead her to losing her job.
Camwy Meleri Griffiths, of Caerwithian, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.
The 37-year-old changed her plea to guilty to using a mobile phone while driving on the A484 at Carmarthen on 25 February this year.
Magistrates imposed six penalty points, but did not disqualify Griffiths from driving under the totting procedure as a ban “would lead to the loss of job”, and “would leave vulnerable adults in the community without care.”
Griffiths was also fined £238.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £310 as well as a surahcrge to fund victim services of £34.
