A Cardigan woman has been handed a community order for a string of thefts and attempted thefts from a Cardigan supermarket.
Kelly Harcourt, of 45 Maes Henffordd, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stealing food more than £210 worth from Tesco in Cardigan on 17 July and 19 August this year.
She also admitted three counts of attempted thefts from the Tesco store on 8, 11 and 23 August.
Harcourt also pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates from Cardigan’s Spar store on 10 August.
She was handed a community order to include drug rehabilitation, was fined £120 and must pay compensation.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
