What does it take to be a dad? Find out at Cardigan’s Mwldan on 7 October (7.30pm) when Keiron Self takes the stage with his hapless character, Martin Decker.
Blending film nostalgia with the chaos of everyday parenting, DAD is a darkly funny, heartfelt, and fiercely honest one-man show for anyone who’s ever wondered what it really takes to be a good dad. Or at least to try.
Age guidance 14+. Contains themes of alcoholism, domestic abuse and death.
Mwldan screen ‘Next to Normal’ (15), an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief.
Diana is a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder in this award-winning musical.
Screenings take place on 9 October (7pm), 19 October (2pm) and 22 October (7pm).
