A man who burgled a well-known hotel in Aberaeron has been handed a community order.
Craig Peter Clayton, of 8A Sydney Road, Borstal, Rochester, Kent, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.
The 46-year-old had initially denied a charge of breaking in to the Castle Hotel on Market Street and stealing spirits and snacks on 18 April this year but changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
Clayton also admitted two counts of criminal damage by damaging a mobile phone and the door of the hotel on 17 April as well as using threatening behaviour.
Magistrates handed Clayton a community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £795 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.