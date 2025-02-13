A Criccieth man who was caught drink driving has been banned from the road for 17 months.
Jonathan Collison, of Flat 9, Glaslyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The court heard that the 41-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Micra on the A55 at Penmaenmawr on 4 December.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Collison had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Collison also admitted driving without due care and attention.
Collison was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months and fined £140.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £56.