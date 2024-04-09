A Croeslan man who was caught drink driving in a van that he had taken without the owner’s consent has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates.
Daniel Williams, of Maesteg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 April.
The court heard that the 36-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Crafter that he taken without the owner’s consent on the A486 between Pentrecwrt and Llandysul on 28 February.
Breath tests showed that Williams had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 17 months and fined him a total of £200.
He must also pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.