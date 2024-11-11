A Croeslan man has appeared in court charged with rape and intentional strangulation.
Oliver Monaghan, whose address was given in court as HMP Parc, Bridgend, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The 32-year-old is charged with two counts of a rape of a woman and one count of intentional strangulation on 5 November.
He is also charged with cannabis possession.
Monaghan is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Swansea Crown Court on 9 December.