A Llandysul man accused of child sex offences is due to appear at Crown Court in March.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 February heard the case of Thomas Evans, of 47 The Beeches.
The 31-year-old is accused of six counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching and inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He is further charged with inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity.
Evans is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 5 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.