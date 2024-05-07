A Cwmann man who was found guilty by magistrates of three animal cruelty charges that caused “substantial suffering” - including kicking a pony named Tony – has been handed a 12 week suspended prison sentence but will not be banned from keeping animals.
Evan David Bevan, of Pyllau Crynion, appeared for sentencing before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.
The 50-year-old previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing last August to inflicting physical abuse on a pony known as Tony by kicking him on 27 September 2022.
He had also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd dog called Rosie by not seeking veterinary care for an ear injury on 24 September 2022.
He had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a group of dogs, including Rosie and a mastiff called Lily, were met, also on 24 September 2022.
Bevan was found guilty of all three charges by magistrates following a trial last month.
All of the offences took place at Bevan’s home address in Cwmann.
At the sentencing hearing, magistrates sentenced Bevan to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified because the offences were “so serious” due to a “deliberate disregard for the welfare of animals” and the “substantial suffering caused.”
Magistrates suspended the sentence because there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation.”
Bevan was also handed a 12 month community order by magistrates to include 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.
Magistrates “did not find it necessary to make an order” to disqualify Bevan from keeping pets “after a long and careful consideration” because “the offences date back to 2022” and the number of animals Bevan’s care “has significantly reduced” because he “is no longer breeding dogs or ponies.”
Magistrates ruled that “the risk to the future welfare of animals in the defendant's care had significantly reduced.”
Bevan must also pay £1,000 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service as well as a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.