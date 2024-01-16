A CWMANN man will stand trial in April on animal cruelty charges including kicking a pony named Tony.
Evan David Bevan, of Pyllau Crynion, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing last August to inflicting abuse on a pony known as Tony by kicking him on 27 September last year.
He also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd dog called Rosie by not seeking veterinary care for an ear injury on 24 September last year.
A not guilty plea was also entered to a charge of not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a group of dogs, including Rosie, and a mastiff called Lily, were met.
Bevan is next due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 22 April for trial and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.