A Cwmann man has been found guilty by magistrates of three animal cruelty charges which he had denied - including kicking a pony named Tony.
Evan David Bevan, of Pyllau Crynion, appeared for trial before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.
The 50-year-old previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing last August to inflicting physical abuse on a pony known as Tony by kicking him on 27 September 2022.
He also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd dog called Rosie by not seeking veterinary care for an ear injury on 24 September 2022.
He had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a group of dogs, including Rosie and a mastiff called Lily, were met, also on 24 September 2022.
Bevan was found guilty of all three charges by magistrates at the hearing.
All of the offences took place at Bevan’s home address in Cwmann.
The case was adjourned by magistrates for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Bevan is due to be sentenced for the three offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.
Magistrates remanded Bevan on unconditional bail until that hearing date.