A Dolgellau woman who twice breached a restraining order has been banned from entering Trawsfynydd ahead of sentencing.
Julia Blake, of 12 Dol Aran, had been due to stand trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 July on two counts of harassment but changed her pleas to guilty ahead of the hearing.
The court heard the 56-year-old breached a restraining order imposed by Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court by contacting a victim in Dolgellau on 21 January and contacting a victim by telephone in Trawsfynydd on 27 September last year.
Four other charges of breaching the restraining order were dismissed.
Blake will be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 20 August.
She was remanded on conditional bail, including a condition not to enter Trawsfynydd.
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