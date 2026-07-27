A Drefach Felindre man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 July heard that Ricky James Kenneth Harrison, of 52 Parc Puw, is charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and a separate charge of failing to ensure their needs were met.
The 42-year-old, who was not present at the hearing, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to two bull breed dogs at his home address between 23 October and 16 November last year by “failing to adequately investigate and address weight loss and poor body condition”.
The case was adjourned by magistrates until 6 August at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court to tie up with other cases.
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