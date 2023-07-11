AN 88-YEAR-OLD Llandysul woman who caused serious injury to a cyclist following a collision last year has been banned from the road for a year and fined by magistrates.
Annie Thomas, of Awelon, Sunny Hill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 July.
The 88-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving to cyclist John Richard Collier following the collision between Mr Collier’s bicycle and Thomas’ silver Skoda Fabia.
The collision occurred on the A486 at the junction with the A475, at around 8.25am on Sunday, 21 August 2022 in Horeb.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a £768 fine.
Thomas was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £308.