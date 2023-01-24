AN ABERYSTWYTH woman who was caught three times driving with cocaine in her system has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Melanie James, of 37 Pentre Isaf, pleaded guilty to three separate counts of drug driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The court heard that the 24-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW on the A487 at Aberystwyth on 27 August last year.
Tests showed she had cocaine in her system.
The very next day James was stopped again, this time on the A487 at Llanrhystud where again she had cocaine in her system.
James was again stopped on 29 December on Margaret Street in Ammanford where she also was found to have cocaine in her blood tests.
James was disqualified from driving for three years and handed a two year community order to include 250 hours of unpaid work.
She must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.