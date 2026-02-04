Police are appealing for information following burglaries and vehicle thefts in Gwynedd.
Several incidents are reported to have happened in the Hirael and Maesgeirchen areas of Bangor between 31 January and 1 February.
Detective Sergeant Geraint Jones is “warning residents to be vigilant for suspicious activity and to consider the security of their homes and vehicles”.
“Always check doors and windows are locked, and keys kept safely away from doorways.
“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious between the above dates to contact us.
“Additionally, I am asking residents to check any CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured any of the incidents or individuals involved.”
Anybody with information should contact the police website or call 101, quoting reference 26000086044.
Comments
