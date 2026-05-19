A transport pack has been launched in Gwynedd to improve travel safety at schools and to encourage more sustainable travel across the county.
Gwynedd Council launched the School Transport Pack as part of National Walk to School Week (18-22 May).
The pack was launched at Ysgol y Garnedd, Bangor where pupils and staff from several schools had the opportunity to learn more about the range of resources available.
It was developed in response to requests from schools and families about issues such as road safety, traffic congestion, parking problems and the environmental impact of driving near schools.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "Ensuring areas around schools are safe for children is crucial. I was delighted to be part of the launch of this new pack, which will be a great resource for schools to be able to share information and advice with families.
"As part of that, the package is a practical step to supporting and encourage active travel for everyday journeys including to and from school. This helps cut down on unnecessary carbon emissions, reduce traffic congestion and parking problems, making areas outside schools safer, more attractive and healthier places for everyone."
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, added: "It was very pleasing to see the transport package in place and that pupils saw a clear benefit in the resources that have been developed.
"This resource will provide our schools with valuable practical support to help children and families make safer and healthier travel choices, contributing to the long-term health and well-being of our young people."
Cllr Elin Walker Jones, who is a local member and governor at Ysgol Y Garnedd, added: "There are four schools in the vicinity and so we are very aware of the traffic and parking problems in the area, and fully realise the importance of active travel to improve children's health as well as the positive impact on the environment. Congratulations on the efforts to improve the situation."
Some of the pupils from Ysgol y Garnedd who cycle, walk and scooter to school said: “When you’re tired in the morning, the fresh air makes you feel more refreshed. It helps you wake up and it’s fun!”
The pack has been developed to provide clear and practical information for headteachers, school staff and parents, as well as useful resources to promote active travel and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It contains practical resources such as videos, leaflets, templates and risk assessments, guidance on active travel, car travel and use of public transport, road safety training and education, good practice and local examples for schools to emulate, and information about local campaigns such as the development of walking and cycling buses to school.
The pack will be a resource for schools across Gwynedd, enabling them to share relevant information to their schools during the year.
The project has been developed by Gwynedd Council and funded by the Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales.
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