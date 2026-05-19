The pack has been developed to provide clear and practical information for headteachers, school staff and parents, as well as useful resources to promote active travel and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It contains practical resources such as videos, leaflets, templates and risk assessments, guidance on active travel, car travel and use of public transport, road safety training and education, good practice and local examples for schools to emulate, and information about local campaigns such as the development of walking and cycling buses to school.