A Llandysul 79-year-old has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after appearing in court to admit being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Arthur Morus, of Melin Dolwerdd, Cwmpencraig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 79-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Vauxhall Meriva on an unclassified road at Boncath in north Pembrokeshire on 12 May.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Morus had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Morus from driving for 18 months and fined him £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.