A Llandysul drug driver who committed another offence while subject of a community order has been handed extra unpaid work.
Liam Woodcroft, of Arden Grove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The court heard that the 43-year-old committed another offence while subject of a community order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March for offences of drug driving on the A482 at Cwmann on 9 March 2024.
Magistrates handed Baxter a fresh community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
