A Llandysul man has appeared in court charged with child sexual assaults and possession of extreme animal pornography.
Christopher Williams, of 27 Beaumont Villa, Parc yr Ynn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 November.
The 37-year-old is charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 and two counts of sexually assaulting a boy over the age of 13 by touching between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2022.
He is further charged with inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity between 3 July 2020 and 31 January 2022.
Williams is also charged with possession of animal pornography between 18 October 2019 and 19 January 2022.
Williams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 23 December.