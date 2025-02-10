A Llandysul man who drove without a licence and insurance and obstructed a police officer on Boxing Day has been fined £900 by magistrates.
Geraint Davies, of Trewindsor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped while driving on Well Street in Llandysul on 26 December last year.
Checks showed that Davies did not have a licence or insurance.
Davies pleaded guilty to the charges and also a charge of obstructing Pc Cole on the same day.
Magistrates fined Davies £900 and handed him eight penalty points.
He was also handed a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.