A Llandysul man has been handed a community order after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.
Mark Summers, of 25 Glascoed, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 53-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to three charges of sexual assault but was found guilty at a hearing on 27 May of two offences of sexually assaulting a woman between 20 and 24 June last year.
He was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault on a woman on 23 June.
Magistrates handed Summers a community order to include a three month curfew and rehabilitation as well as a restraining order.
He must also pay £650 costs and a £114 surcharge.
