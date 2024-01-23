A Machynlleth man who sneaked into a woman’s house and raped her in her bed has been jailed for more than six years.
Matthew Edwards, of Penrallt Street, had previously pleaded guilty to rape and appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.
The court heard that the rape occurred in June last year after the victim had gone to bed at around 11pm.
The victim was woken by Edwards getting into bed beside her.
The 42-year-old then raped the woman, the court heard.
In police interviews, Edwards claimed the victim had consented.
In a victim statement, the court heard that the rape has left the woman worried and struggling to sleep and that the attack had triggered her post-traumatic stress disorder.
The court heard that Edwards “deeply regrets” what he did.
Edwards, who has previous convictions for harassment, common assault, battery and stalking, was jailed for six years and nine months.
He will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.