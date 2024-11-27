A 60-year-old man has been jailed for causing the crash that killed 20-year-old Droy Darroch-York in 2022.
Roger Peter Brenninkmeyer was sentenced to six years and eight months at Caernarfon Crown Court on 27 November after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard that on the afternoon of 4 June 2022, Brenninkmeyer reached speeds of up to 109mph on an unclassified road with blind bends at Pentreuchaf near Pwllheli.
Brenninkmeyer lost control of his BMW, left the road and collided with a Ford Fusion being driven by Droy Darroch-York from Nefyn.
Droy, who worked at Tafarn Yr Heliwr, died at the scene.
Following the collision, Brenninkmeyer, who sustained serious injuries, went to hospital in Stoke. He remained there for a number of weeks.
Following an investigation, Brenninkmeyer, of Hinderton Road, Neston pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in September.
As well as imprisonment, he was issued with an 11-year driving disqualification and an extended re-test.
Investigating officer PC Gareth Rogers of North Wales Police’ Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident which needlessly resulted in the death of a young man.
“It stands as a stark reminder of the consequences driving dangerously and at excessive speed can have.
“Droy Darroch-York lost lost his life in this collision and Roger Brenninkmeyer will now serve a custodial sentence for his involvement.
“This was a completely avoidable incident, and it is only through sheer luck that more weren’t killed that day due to Brenninkmeyer’s completely reckless actions.
“I understand that nothing is going to bring Droy back, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
“Drivers must obey speed limits and respect the safety of other road users. Drivers are responsible for their actions and the temptation to take risks can have long lasting consequences.”