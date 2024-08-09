A man has been jailed for stealing £17 worth of alcohol from an Aberystwyth supermarket.
Steven Watson, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 August.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £17.64 from Tesco on Park Avenue on 22 July.
Magistrates, jailing Watson for 28 days, said the offence was “so serious” as Watson had previous convictions for similar offences and was currently on remand for other offences.
Watson must also pay a £154 surcharge.